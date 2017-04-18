Free Women’s Self-defense Course

Mattapoisett Recreation will be hosting a self-defense techniques class on Wednesday, May 10 from 6:00 – 9:00 pm at Center School Gymnasium in Mattapoisett. The class is F.A.S.T.T. – E.S.C.A.P.E., which stands for Fast Aggressive Strikes Targeting Trauma – Every Second Counts, Avoid Pre-attack Encounters. This realistic training session was developed by Major Dwayne Fortes. Major Fortes will be offering this FREE training courtesy of Sheriff Joseph D. McDonald, Jr. and the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department. The program is open to women age 14 and up. To sign up, please email Mattapoisett Recreation at mattrec@mattapoisett.net. Please provide the following in the email: Name, contact phone number, and email address for each person wishing to participate. We will confirm receipt of email and if openings are available. Please note that space is limited, so register as soon as possible.