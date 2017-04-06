The monthly meeting of the Florence Eastman Post 280 will be held at the Post Hall at 7:00 pm on April 19. This meeting will cover the normal reports and will also feature the Post’s recent update of our lighting courtesy of Eversource’s commitment to reduce energy costs. This is our initial step to refurbish the Hall. There will also be a review of our efforts to help with the Lions and the Knights with their fundraiser for Rob’s much needed new, updated wheel chair.

Bring your ideas for these endeavors as we cannot function without our members support and, obviously, the support of the great folks in our area who always patronize our efforts. Please mention this meeting to members you may know as everyone should be involved with the subject matters. The Hall is still available for rental. Just contact one of our members or call Mike at 508-758-9311.