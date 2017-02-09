The monthly meeting of the Florence Eastman Post 280 will be held at the Post Hall on February 15 at 7:00 pm. This meeting will cover the normal reports and will also review the current status of the House Committee’s research into the repair estimates for the hall that are all now in process.

Bring your ideas for these endeavors as we cannot function without our members support and, obviously, the support of the great folks in our area who always patronize our efforts. Please mention this meeting to members you may know as everyone should be involved with the subject matters. The Hall is still available for rental. Just contact one of our members or call Mike at 508-758-9311.