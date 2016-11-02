The monthly meeting of the Florence Eastman Post 280 will be held at the Post Hall at 7:00 pm on November 16. This meeting will begin with a brief Annual Meeting as required by the Commonwealth during which we will discuss the renewal offer of our insurance package for Post 280.

The monthly meeting will review the Veterans Day Ceremony at Old Hammondtown School, which is always well attended. We will also discuss the progress of our newly formed Membership Committee. The balance of the meeting will be devoted to any requests from the floor.

Bring your ideas for these endeavors, as we cannot function without our members’ support and, obviously, the support of the great folks in our area who always patronize our efforts. Please mention this meeting to members you may know, as everyone should be involved with the subject matters. The Hall is always available for rental. Just contact one of our members or call Mike at 508-758-9311.