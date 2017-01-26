F.O.R.M. Fundraiser

The Friends of Old Rochester Music (F.O.R.M.) Brunch will take place on Sunday, January 29 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Inn on Shipyard Park. The brunch will include a full buffet menu and live music performed by ORR high school and junior high school students. All are welcome and tickets ($30 adult/$15 children) are available by contacting F.O.R.M. at orrform02739@gmail.com. ALL proceeds will benefit F.O.R.M. to provide direct financial support for the students in the ORRHS & ORRJHS music programs.