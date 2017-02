The Elizabeth Taber Library’s Monthly Lego Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month. Don’t miss it on Tuesday, February 28 at 3:00 pm for children ages 8 and up. Come have some fun and challenge yourself. Registration is required. To register, please call the library at 508-748-1252 or email Mrs. Grey at rgrey@sailsinc.org. We also welcome any donations of clean, gently used Lego pieces and Lego boards.