The Marion Art Center is pleased to announce the ticket pre-sale and sale for its upcoming production of Enchanted April by Matthew Barber. The two-act period dramedy is a 2003 Tony Award nominee for Best Play; it is based on the novel by Elizabeth von Arnim. Feeling lost in the shadows of marriage and post-WWI society, two unhappy London housewives rent a villa in Italy for a ladies-only holiday retreat, reluctantly recruiting a pair of difficult upper-class women to share the cost and the experience. Under the Mediterranean sun, the four women clash – and then begin to bond and bloom – until men once again upset the balance. The play will open on Friday, March 31 at 7:30 pm, with additional performances on Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 pm; Sunday, April 2 at 2:30 pm; Friday, April 7 at 7:30 pm; Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, April 9 at 2:30 pm. Under the direction of Kate Fishman, the cast includes Pippa Asker, Arthur Beecher, Camerin Bennett, Al Cacciatore, Suzie Kokkins, Susan Massey, Susan Sullivan and Harvey Ussach.

As a benefit for Marion Art Center’s membership,* current MAC members have the opportunity to purchase Enchanted April tickets from Tuesday, February 28 through Friday, March 3, before they are made available to the public on Saturday, March 4. Tickets are available at a cost of $15 for MAC members and $18 for non-members. While reservations and holds cannot be accommodated, ticket purchases may be made both in person and by calling the Marion Art Center at 508-748-1266 during regular gallery hours (Tuesday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm). General seating and cabaret seating (for parties of 4) are available on a first come, first served basis. *The 2016-2017 MAC membership year runs August 1, 2016 – July 31, 2017.