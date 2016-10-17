Elizabeth Tabor Library

Travel Talk on Cuba: Tuesday, October 18 at 6:30 pm. Ever wish you could travel to exotic places to learn all about the history, culture and more? Well, now you can just by coming to the Elizabeth Taber Library. Join us on Tuesday, October 18 at 6:30 pm as Ms. Arlene Lowney RN, MBA takes us on a journey through Cuba while showing her pictures of the beautiful sites, and sharing her experiences with Cuban history and culture.

Thoughts on the Presidential Election with Larry DiCara: Friday, October 21 at 7:00 pm. Join us for a special program at the Marion Music Hall to discuss the upcoming presidential election with Lawrence DiCara. A long-time Marion part-time resident, Larry has been thinking, teaching and writing about politics for almost 50 years. Mr. DiCara served 10 years on the Boston City Council and has been a member of the Democratic State Committee for over 40 years. He is the author of many articles for Commonwealth Magazine and other publications and Turmoil and Transition in Boston: a Political Memoir from the Busing Era, his recently published book.

Cartooning with Cara: For Teens on Saturday, October 22 at 1:00 pm. Join us at the Elizabeth Taber Library for a cartoon workshop with Cara Bean. Drawing is for everyone. You don’t have to be the best, just willing to try. In this workshop, Cara will guide participants through a series of playful drawing activities. The sketches you’ll create will culminate in a complete creative experience, which is often surprising and always fun.

Registration is required. Please call the Elizabeth Taber Library at 508-748-1252 to reserve a spot.