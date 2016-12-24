Elizabeth Taber Library Winter Children’s Programs

Winter Lapsit, for children birth through 23 months and their caregivers, begins January 3 and runs through February 28. Each Tuesday morning program begins at 10:30 am and includes a 20 minute “story time” followed by 20 minutes of socializing. One child per “lap,” please!

Winter Tales for Twos, for children 24-36 months, begins January 4 and runs through February 22. Children must be 2 years old by January 1, 2017 to attend and must be accompanied by enthusiastic adult companions. The half-hour of stories, finger-plays and crafts takes place at 10:30 am on Wednesday mornings.

Winter Story Time, for children between the ages of 3 and 5, begins January 9 and runs through February 27. Children are invited to enjoy stories, finger-plays and crafts on Monday mornings at 10:30 am.

Pre-registration is required for these programs; please sign up by stopping by the library, calling 508-748-1252 or by e-mailing Mrs. Grey, Children’s Librarian, at rgrey@sailsinc.org.