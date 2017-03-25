Early April Programs at Plumb Library

April is National Greyhound Adoption Month. On Saturday, April 1 from 10:30 – 11:30 am, you can meet our reading/therapy dog, Amos, and learn about greyhounds, their origins and anatomy, what makes them great pets, and care requirements from Denise Schumtiz. Denise is an adoption representative from Greyhound Pets of America, Massachusetts. She has been volunteering for GPAMA since 2012. She has helped to find over 300 greyhounds homes and loving families. Denise and her husband Matt have six greyhounds of their own at home. Our friend, Amos, came from GPAMA. Denise will talk about Greyhound Pets of America, Massachusetts and their mission and how they receive their hounds and find them their forever homes. Brochures and pictures of current adoptable dogs that are looking for homes will be shared, and there will be a Q&A about the adoption process or greyhounds in general.

David Downs has taken a serious topic (clutter) and created a fun-filled humorous program loaded with amusing personal examples of his own love/hate relationship with STUFF. In “Downsizing Your Stuff,” Dave shares original thoughts, practical tips, and easy to understand strategies that anyone can use to begin the process of change. Join us on Saturday, April 8 from 1:00 – 2:00 pm for an innovative, upbeat program that contains useful information that will help motivate you to begin downsizing. Register at the Events Calendar at www.plumblibrary.com for this fun informative program. Sponsored by the Friends of Plumb Library.