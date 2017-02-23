On Sunday, February 26 at 7:00 pm, St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church, 124 Front Street, Marion will hold a book-study discussion of the highly-acclaimed best-seller Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic by Sam Quinones. An investigative journalist, Quinones weaves together two riveting tales of how the opiate epidemic spread across the United States, in which aggressive marketing of pain killers by pharmaceutical companies combined with a changed approach from the poppy-growing region of northwest Mexico, and led to a catastrophic national crisis. All are welcome. Refreshments will be provided.