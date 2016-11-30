December Programs at Plumb Library

On Thursday, December 1 at 6:30 pm at the Plumb Memorial Library, 17 Constitution Way, Rochester, come meet Mrs. Chris Williamson, Instrumental Music Teacher from Rochester Memorial School, and learn about brass instruments like the trombone and trumpet. You will be given a chance to hold, and try playing, one of these instruments. (No worries, special sanitizing spray provided.) Best for children ages 5 and up, but families are welcome. Please register so we know how many children to expect! Space is limited! Register on the Plumb Library’s Event Calendar found on our website, www.plumblibrary.com, or call 508-763-8600.

Food for Fines will take place at the Plumb Library from December 1 to 27. Patrons can donate non-perishable food items that will be taken to Damien’s Pantry in Wareham, or pet food, toys, or cat litter for local animal shelters. Donations will cover overdue fines only; not copying or faxing fees, or payments for lost cards or books. Please call the library for more information.

The Friends of Plumb Library will hold their annual Holiday Fair on Saturday, December 3 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Plumb Library. Featured will be the Silent Auction, offering handmade items, gift baskets of many types, and gift certificates from local businesses; the famous Bake Sale; the Rochester Historical Society, with T-shirts and books on local history; Essential Oils make-and-take; Pampered Chef; Avon; and a visit from author Nancy Cote. There will be entertainment throughout the day, and a visit from Santa from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm.

For their December book, “Just the Facts” Nonfiction Book Discussion Group will be reading Zealot: The Life and Times of Jesus of Nazareth by Reza Aslan. Two thousand years ago, an itinerant Jewish preacher and miracle worker walked across Galilee, gathering followers to establish what he called the “Kingdom of God.” The revolutionary movement he launched was so threatening to the established order that he was captured, tortured, and executed as a state criminal. Within decades, his followers would call him God. Balancing the Jesus of the Gospels against historical record, Aslan describes the many contradictions of the story of Jesus. We will discuss this book on Thursday, December 16 at 6:30 pm.

The Café Parlez’ selection for December is The Art of Racing in the Rain by Garth Stein. Enzo, the dog, is so sure that he will come back as a human that he prepares by watching television and observing the humans around him. Fiercely protective of his owner, Dennie, a race car driver, and his daughter Zoe, he reflects on his life on the eve of his death. In his observations, he folds thrilling car races and driving lessons into family drama. We will discuss this book on Thursday, December 29 at 6:30 pm. Books are available at the desk.

Please note that Plumb Library will be closed on Saturday, December 24, Monday, December 26, and Monday, January 2.