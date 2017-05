Cushing Cemetery Clean-up Day will be held on May 20 from 9:00 – 2:00 pm. Stop by and lend us a hand. Bring your bags, rakes, trucks, and muscles! Any and all help will be greatly appreciated. If you can’t attend and would like to make a donation, you can send a check to Cushing Cemetery, P.O. Box 1013, Mattapoisett, MA 02739. Hope to see you there.