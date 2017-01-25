Cultural Diversity Photography Exhibit

Join photographer Mark Chester as he presents his traveling cultural diversity project, The Bay State: A Multicultural Landscape, on January 29 at 3:00 pm at Tabor Academy’s Charles Hayden Library, 71 Spring Street, Marion. The collection of photographs celebrates the cultural diversity of Massachusetts. Of the 196 countries in the world, Mark Chester has photographed men, women, and families who were born in 183 of them!

The collection is traveling the state and has been displayed at libraries, art centers, municipal buildings, colleges and other public viewing venues. It was on view at the Massachusetts State House in November and Tabor Academy is pleased to be able to bring part of the collection to the Southcoast and to Tabor.

Mr. Chester will present the project, sharing stories of the photographs and what he has learned, at Tabor Academy on Sunday, January 29 at 3:00 pm in the Charles Hayden Library located at 71 Spring Street. The talk is free and open to the public.