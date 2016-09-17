Counting Crows (and other birds)

You, too, can be part of one of the largest citizen science projects in the world. The Nasketucket Bird Club will present a program about “eBird: The Ins and Outs” from Evan Dalton. Dalton is the Lead Instructor, Landbird Conservation for Manomet, a world-renowned organization leading the way in science and education based on 50 years of bird banding research. Learn more about eBird (a technology from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology), how it uses everyday citizens to track birds, and how you can be a part of it.

The event will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 22 at the Mattapoisett Public Library, 7 Barstow Street. The entrance located on the south side of Barstow Street is handicapped accessible. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Carolyn Longworth at bvm1290@comcast.net or visit the club website at massbird.org/Nasketucket.