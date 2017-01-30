You are here: Home » Events » Cooking For Two: A Valentine’s Day Treat

Cooking For Two: A Valentine’s Day Treat

If you are looking for an easy meal to make for Valentine’s Day, Karen Covey has got you covered! Join her at the Mattapoisett Free Public Library on Tuesday, February 7 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm for a free cooking demonstration. Recipes will be shared.

Karen J. Covey is the founder and publisher of The Coastal Table, a food and lifestyle quarterly journal. She is also the author of The Coastal Table: Recipes Inspired by the Farmlands and Seaside of Southern New England, published in 2013 by Union Park Press. Currently, she works as a recipe developer and teaching instructor. She lives in Mattapoisett.

Register for this free program by calling 508-758-4171 or emailing spizzolo@sailsinc.org. Seats are limited, so sign up today. The library is located at 7 Barstow Street in Mattapoisett village.

