Concert Of Wynter Music From Long Ago

On Saturday, December 17 at 3:00 pm, Jay and Abby Michaels – known as The Harper and The Minstrel – will present a very special Wynter Concert at Mattapoisett Congregational Church.

This concert will feature Wynter & Holiday Music from the Medieval, Renaissance and Baroque eras sung and played on a wide variety of traditional instruments including:

– Cláirseach (Irish Wire-Strung Harp)

– Celtic Folk Harp

– Bowed Psaltery

– Alto, Soprano and Tenor Recorders

– Silver Flute

– Irish Wooden Flute

– Penny Whistles

– Mountain Dulcimer

– Bowed Dulcimer/Viol

– Hammered Dulcimer

– Baritone Ukulele

– Classical Guitar

Freetown, Massachusetts residents Jay and Abby Michaels have been performing together as The Harper and The Minstrel since 2002. They have presented Early Music Concerts in many parts of the country at Renaissance Festivals, Concert Halls, Libraries and other venues.

The duo is currently home for the Holidays and busy with a series of Wynter Holiday Concerts here in New England. The Michaels have been presenting Early Music Holiday Concerts for the past six years at many New England venues. They will appear at Mattapoisett Congregational Church on Saturday, December 17 at 3:00 pm. The Church is located on Church Street, Mattapoisett, Massachusetts.

In addition to live performance, the Music of The Harper and The Minstrel has appeared in many network television programs including Secrets and Lies, Nashville, Parks & Recreation, Rosewood, Parenthood, and the Independent Film Baby Baby Baby.

The Harper and The Minstrel are members of Early Music America, The Viola da Gamba Society of America, and The Historical Harp Society.

Some of the Musical selections from the Concert will include:

– The Holly and The Ivy

– Na Leanbhai I Mbeithil (The Children in Bethlehem)

– The Largo from Vivaldi’s Winter (L’inverno)

– Cantiga 100

– The Boars Head Carol

– The Gloucestershire Wassail

– Lo, How A Rose E’re Blooming

– El Decembre Congelat (Cold December’s Winds) and many more