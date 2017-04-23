Come learn about Eastern box turtles at the Mattapoisett Land Trust (MLT) Annual Meeting on Saturday, April 29. The day begins at 10:00 am with a short walk to the Woodcock Preserve vernal pool, departing from the new Buzzards Bay Coalition/MLT parking area on Long Plain Road. We’ll stop to explore salamander and frog eggs and other spring activity at the pool, and then continue to a grove of fallen beech trees.

Following the walk, we’ll reconvene at the Mattapoisett Friends Meeting House at 11:45 am for a presentation of Eel Pond water quality testing results by ORR marine biology students, followed by an informal potluck lunch. Bring a main dish or salad to share; MLT provides beverages and dessert. MLT’s 43rd Annual Meeting will follow at 1:00 pm.

At 1:30 pm, Marla Isaac from New England Reptiles and Raptors will introduce us to her live Eastern box turtles and tell us about the habits and life history of these fascinating animals. Eastern box turtles are found throughout Mattapoisett but are on the state’s list of “species of critical concern.”

Come meet the turtles and celebrate the natural world with MLT! For more information, please email us at info@mattlandtrust.org.