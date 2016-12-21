Christmas Vacation Programs at Plumb Library

All programs are drop-in. No registration needed!

New Year’s Wish Tree: Tuesday, December 27, 1:00 – 3:00 pm. What do you want to wish for in the New Year? Drop by, write it on a light bulb, and hang it on our gazebo Christmas Tree. Take a picture of you with your wish. All ages.

Fun with Foamies: Wednesday, December 28, 1:00 – 3:00 pm. Do you love foamies? We do and we have a lot of them! Drop by and have an afternoon of Foamie Fun! Let’s see what you create. All ages.

Paint with Water: Thursday, December 29, 2:00 – 4:00 pm. Do you love painting with water? Drop by and try different techniques: water color pencils, chalk, even cling wrap! Let’s see what you create! All ages.

LEGO Club: Friday, December 30, 1:00 – 3:00 pm. Do you enjoy building with LEGO? Drop in and try some LEGO challenges, play some LEGO games, or create something from one of our LEGO books. Sign up if you’re interested in a regular LEGO club. All ages (Jr. LEGO bricks are available).

For more information on these and other Plumb Library programs, check our Events Calendar at www.plumblibrary.com. The Plumb Library is located at 17 Constitution Way, Rochester.