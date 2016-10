On Saturday, November 5, the First Congregational Church of Marion will hold their sixth annual Chowder Tasting Cook-Off and Kale Soup Cook-Off. Doors open at 6:00 pm for hors d’oeuvres. Chowder/Kale Soup Tasting begins at 6:30 pm. Oyster crackers, wine, dessert and coffee provided. Tickets are $10. Admission is free for those who prepare their special chowder or kale soup. Prizes will be awarded. To reserve a ticket or volunteer to cook, call Sally Cottrill at 508-748-2428.