CHESS for Beginners and Intermediate

Start the new year in the right mindset! Stay sharp, optimize memory improvement, spark your creativity, learn strategy and improve planning and foresight, and exercise both sides of your brain – all by learning and playing Chess, the best sport to exercise the most important organ in our bodies. Your lifelong mental health can certainly benefit from it.

All adults are welcome to learn the game that has stood the test of time. Jim Kegle teaches with enthusiasm and you’ll benefit whether you’ve ever played a little or never. It’s always a good time to start new things.

CHESS for beginners and intermediates will meet every Tuesday from 4:00 to 5:00 pm at 17 Barstow Street, Mattapoisett (enter near COA sign) starting on January 3.

Please call 508-758-4110 for any questions.