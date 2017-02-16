Ceramics Exhibit at Tabor

An exhibition of the current ceramic work of four graduate students from the renowned Program in Artisanry at the University of Massachusetts will be on view in the gallery in the Braitmayer Art Center through February 24. This exhibition reveals the interesting range of conceptual and technical approaches contemporary artists take when using the ceramic process. Vessels, sculpture, and installation work come together in this interesting exhibition, providing a view into the expanding world of contemporary ceramic art.

The artists – Renata Cassiano, Lauren Shepherd, Emily Franicola and Christina Baril – will each present 20-minute visual presentations connecting their ceramic work with the concepts and sources of inspiration that motivate them as artists. This talk will be held in the ceramic studio in Tabor Academy’s Braitmayer Art Center from 6:30 – 7:30 pm on Monday evening, February 20. All are welcome. Park at 71 Spring Street and walk behind the library and to the right to find the Braitmayer Art Center.

If you have question, you can contact Kevin Arnfield at karnfield@taboracademy.org.