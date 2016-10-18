Celebrate Shakespeare and the Friends

All are invited to join the Friends of the Mattapoisett Library annual meeting in the Meeting Room at the Mattapoisett Library on Sunday, October 23 at 1:00 pm. Bring a friend of your own to learn about the Friends, what they’ve been up to this past year, to become a member, or to renew your membership. After our business meeting, we will be joined at 2:00 pm by the Bard himself, William Shakespeare, in the form of actor Stephen Collins. Collins makes Shakespeare’s words come alive, from the evil machinations of Richard III, to the philosophical bantering of Falstaff, to the brilliant oratory of Brutus and Antony, Shakespeare’s tragedies, comedies, histories, and sonnets are all represented.