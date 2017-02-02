Books for Your Valentine

The Friends of the Mattapoisett Library are showing the love to teachers and students at their Second Saturday Book Sale, February 11, from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm, downstairs at the library, 7 Barstow Street. This month’s offer is ten free items – books, CDs, and DVDs – to any student or teacher if they show their school identification. It’s the Friends’ small way to say “thank you” to students and teachers while promoting the library. This offer is for February only, so stop in to browse for some great deals.