Mattapoisett Congregational Church offers Communion and Bible Faith Milestones classes starting Sunday, March 26. Communion Faith Milestone is offered to children in grades 2-6 to further explore the Communion Sacrament. Through storytelling, symbolism, and hands-on activities like bread making, art, and sign language, children with gain a new understanding of the meaning and mystery. Parents are also welcome to attend. Participants will receive a Faith Milestone recognition during our Maundy Thursday Simple Supper. This is not a “First Communion,” for it is a practice at the United Church of Christ that all are welcome at the Lord’s Table. It is opportunity to experience the Sacrament in a new and engaging way. Teachers are Pat Goss, UCC Church Deacon, and Patricia Berry, Certified UCC Christian Educator. Classes this year are on Sunday, March 26, 10:15 am – 12:15 pm, Wednesday, April 12, 3:00 – 5:00 pm; Recognition is on Thursday, April 13, during Maundy Thursday Simple Supper.

“My Bible” Faith Milestone is offered to children in grades 3-6 who do not have a Bible. It includes a family potluck Bible class and a recognition. What is the Bible? What does it mean to me? As a family, we will explore these questions and more in a fun and engaging setting. Family Bible Class Potluck will be Friday, April 7 from 6:30 – 8:30 pm, and children will be presented their very own Bible on Bible Sunday, April 30 at 10:00 am, which also includes guest speakers, a special display of Bibles and cake.

All classes and recognition will be held at Mattapoisett Congregational Church, 27 Church Street. If you are interested in signing up your children or grandchildren, contact Patricia Berry, Christian Education Director, at 508-758-2671 or radiantwaves@verizon.net. All are welcome to participate.