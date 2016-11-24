You are here: Home » Events » Author Talk at the Elizabeth Taber Library

Author Talk at the Elizabeth Taber Library

The Elizabeth Taber Library is sponsoring an author talk with Donna Lee Tufts about her newly-published book on Tuesday, December 6 at 6:30 pm.

The Marion native’s first book, From My Kayak: A Photographic Journey by Kayak on Aucoot Cove, is a compilation of 42 color photographs with accompanying text describing her observations and feelings while paddling around the cove.

Tufts attended a memoir class at the Elizabeth Taber Library. Members of the group encouraged Tufts to write about kayaking and to turn it into a coffee table book. Tufts will discuss how her book reflects her perspective on life and how kayaking gives her daily inspiration. Signed copies will be available to purchase.

