Artists Bring Inspiration to Support the Mattapoisett Library

Beautiful and whimsical 8 x 8-inch canvases have begun arriving at the Mattapoisett Library in support of the Friends’ Calling All Artists fundraiser. Over 100 canvases to be decorated have been signed out by adults, teens, and children. Some are already on view upstairs in the library’s lobby.

An Artists’ Reception is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16 at 6:30 pm during which time the works will be available for purchase. Each canvas is priced at $25 with proceeds going to the Friends of the Library. The Friends support the library in a variety of ways throughout the year, including funding programs and lectures, all the museum passes, and supplies and equipment.

Completed artwork should be returned to the library during the week of May 2 so that it can be exhibited for the reception. Work will remain on display and available for sale until the end of July for the public to enjoy and purchase.

Canvases are still available to sign out at the circulation desk. There is no cost to participate. Art can be in any medium: paint, collage, pastel, etc. Stop in and view some of the examples of work by young children, teens and adults – all who have various levels of experience but great vision for how to “Build a Better World,” the theme of the upcoming Summer Reading Program and for the art fundraiser.