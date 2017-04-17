April Programs at Plumb Library

For their April book, “Just the Facts” Nonfiction Book Discussion Group will be reading Silent Spring by Rachel Carson. Rarely does a single book alter the course of history, but Silent Spring did just that. The outcry that followed its publication in 1962 forced the banning of DDT and spurred the environmental movement. It is without question one of the landmark books of the 20th century. We will discuss this book on Thursday, April 20 at 6:30 pm.

The Café Parlez’ selection for April is Crooked Hearts by Lissa Evans. Paper Moon meets the London Blitz in this original black comedy about an unusual alliance between Vera Sedge, a small-time con artist, and Noel Bostock, a young orphan evacuee. On her own, Vera is a disaster. With Noel’s eclectic attitude, they are a team. We will discuss this book on Thursday, April 27 at 6:30 pm. Books are available at the desk.

It’s the April STEAM-cation! Join the Mad Scientists of Plumb Library as we explore the letters of STEAM – Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. Children ages 3-6 will hear a story and then work with the Junior Friends of Plumb Library as they demonstrate a science experiment. Come to one or register for them all! Go to the Events Calendar on the Plumb Library website, www.plumblibrary.com, for more information or to register.

Join Ms. Chris Williamson of the RMS Music Department and some of her woodwind students on Thursday, April 27 from 4:30 – 5:30 pm for “Learn about Instruments Session 3: Woodwinds.” Ms. Williamson and her students will demonstrate flutes, saxophones, clarinets, and other reed and woodwind instruments. A very special guest will be demonstrating different bagpipes: Scottish Smallpipes, Northumbrian Smallpipes, and Uilleann pipes. Best for ages 5 and up, but all are welcome. Register in advance at our Events Calendar. Space is limited.

On Saturday, April 29, Library Director Gail Roberts will be demonstrating the library’s telescope from 1:00 – 1:30 pm outside on the library lawn. If you’ve wanted to check out the telescope, but need to know how it works, register at the library’s Events Calendar. This program will be repeated monthly.

Children of all ages can register to spend five minutes reading aloud to Amos, the rescued greyhound. The dates for April are Saturday, April 15 and Saturday, April 22, both from 10:30 – 11:00 am. There is a 6 child maximum for this event, so sign up now!

The Joseph H. Plumb Memorial Library is located at 17 Constitution Way, Rochester. For more information, call 508-763-8600 or email info@plumblibrary.com.