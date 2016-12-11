Once again, the Friends of the Mattapoisett Council on Aging (FMCoA) hosts its Annual Holiday Party on Thursday, December 15 from 12:00 noon to 1:30 pm or so. The party takes place at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 57 Fairhaven Road, Mattapoisett, MA.

This is an opportunity for seniors to meet and make new friends while getting into the holiday spirit. Holiday music and songs are again provided by Rick LeBlanc and Billy Couto.

The FMCoA invites the Mattapoisett seniors and FMCoA members to sign up ASAP to join in the fun. Need a ride? The Mattapoisett CoA can provide transportation for Mattapoisett seniors. RSVP today to both sign up and book a ride: 508-758-4110 – Mattapoisett Senior Center.