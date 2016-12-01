On Sunday, December 11 at 7:30 pm, the Tabor Academy choirs and student and faculty readers will present their annual Festival of Lessons and Carols in Wickenden Chapel, 81 Spring Street, Marion. The six choral ensembles, 60 choristers in all, will lead the congregation in seasonal carols and perform choruses, recitatives, and arias from Handel’s Messiah. Additionally featured in this annual celebration of the return of light are choral arrangements by Pentatonix, Chanticleer and David Horne, culminating in Handel’s magnificent chorus Hallelujah! The congregation is invited to join in the singing of the Hallelujah chorus and copies will be available at the door.

Tabor Academy’s venerable Festival of Lessons and Carols tradition follows the popular Marion Stroll (starting at 3:00 pm and hosted by the Marion Business Association). The Wickenden Chapel doors will be open at 7:00 pm and admission is free to the public. The event will also be live-streamed on Tabor Academy’s Facebook page.