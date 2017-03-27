American Treasures at Mattapoisett Library

On Sunday, April 9 at 2:00 pm, author and historian Stephen Puleo will talk about his latest book American Treasures at Mattapoisett Free Public Library, 7 Barstow Street, Mattapoisett.

American Treasures is the story of the U.S. government’s secret efforts to save the Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and Gettysburg Address. These and other priceless documents were secretly relocated from the Library of Congress to other places for safekeeping in 1941 and 1942, when U.S. political and military leaders feared an attack on Washington D.C. in the aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

After his talk, Mr. Puleo will answer questions and sign copies of his book, which will be available for purchase.

This event is sponsored by the historical societies of Freetown, Mattapoisett, Rochester, Sippican, and Wareham. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free.

This program is supported in part by a grant from the Mattapoisett Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.