Adult Programs at the Elizabeth Taber Library

Free Technology Workshops: Thursdays in April and May at 11:00 am. Come to the Elizabeth Taber Library to learn more about using email, social media, and taking advantage of all that the library resources have to offer! Workshops will include: April 6 – Computer Basics: Setting up an email; April 13 – Advanced Email: Sending photos and organizing email; April 20 – Intro to Google Drive; April 27 – Facebook Q&A; May 4: Magazines, movies, more books, oh my! (ETL’s free online resources); May 11: Find your next Great Read through online resources!

To register for any one of these workshops, please stop in, call us at 508-748-1252, or email Libby at eoneill@sailsinc.org.

Letgo Workshop: Thursday, April 6, 4:00 pm. Learn all about using Letgo on your phone as an App or through the website on your computer. It’s a free site (www.letgo.com) where you can make money selling what you don’t need and find great deals in your area. Registration is required.

Tabor Tech Help: Sunday, April 9, 2:00 – 3:00 pm. Stop in for one-on-one technology assistance from a Tabor Academy student.

Cooking Healthy Workshop with Karen Covey: Tuesday, April 11, 6:00 pm. Do you want to start cooking and eating a bit healthier? Then please join us for a cooking demonstration with author and chef Karen Covey.

Karen J. Covey is the founder and publisher of The Coastal Table, a food and lifestyle quarterly journal. She is also the author of The Coastal Table: Recipes Inspired by the Farmlands and Seaside of Southern New England, published in 2013 by Union Park Press. Currently, she works as a recipe developer, personal chef, and teaching instructor. She lives in Mattapoisett.

To register for this program, please call the library at 508-748-1252 or email Libby at eoneill@sailsinc.org.

Poetry Reading: Sunday, April 23, 2:00 pm. Do you have a favorite poem or have you written one you’d like to share? Then please join us for an afternoon poetry reading to celebrate National Poetry Month. To register, please call the Elizabeth Taber Library at 508-748-1252.

Book a Librarian: Do you have basic technology questions or need assistance with an electronic device you recently acquired? Then call the library to book a one-on-one appointment with one of our friendly staff members. We’re happy to help!

Mystery Book Club: Please join us for our monthly mystery book discussion on Wednesday, April 5, at 11:00 am. We will be discussing Come Home by Lisa Scottoline. Please stop into the Elizabeth Taber Library today to register and reserve a copy of the monthly book.

Afternoon Book Club: Please join us for our monthly afternoon book discussion on Tuesday, April 18, at 2:00 pm. We will be discussing Georgia by Dawn Tripp. Please stop into the Elizabeth Taber Library today to register and reserve a copy of the monthly book.