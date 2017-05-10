Adult Programs at the Elizabeth Taber Library

Cambodia Travel Talk: Thursday, May 11 at 6:00 pm. For the past few years, Rick DaSilva and Gary Sousa have helped organize and chaperone multiple student service trips on behalf of Tabor Academy. Last summer, they led a group of 32 students to the village of Sophy, located about 20 miles southeast of Siem Reap, Cambodia. On the evening of Thursday, May 11, come see and hear about their experience helping to build houses, construct bridges, dig wells, and teach children, all the while working and living among local inhabitants in group homestays. In addition to reflecting on the needs and customs of rural Cambodians, Rick and Gary will share images from tours of various temples, such as Angkor Wat, a United Nations World Heritage site.

Sowing Seeds Workshop: Thursday, May 18 at 4:00 pm. Gardening season is here, and we have the seeds to sow! Local gardener, Kristi Marshall, joins us again on Thursday, May 18 to talk about direct sowing in your garden. Pick up some tips on planning, preparing, and growing your own garden.

Also, be sure to “check out” seeds from our Seed Lending Library to start or use in your garden.