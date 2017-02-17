Nancy Dyer Mitton will speak on February 23 at 7:00 pm at the Marion Music Hall about her book, A Romantic Art Colony: Marion, Massachusetts. Nancy’s book explores the development of Marion as a haven for Romantic artists during the late nineteenth century and the works of art that were produced in the town during the period.

Nancy Dyer Mitton, a painter and Marion resident, has a BFA in painting from The Massachusetts College of Art in Boston, where she also studied American Art History. Born in Longbranch, New Jersey, she moved to Marion with her family in her early youth. She lived in the Old Stone Studio, formerly known as the Gilder Studio, in Marion during the mid-1970s. Her paintings have been in gallery exhibitions in Boston, New York, Chicago, Baltimore, throughout the east coast and at the Museum of Rochefort-en-Terre in Brittany, France, where she was awarded an artist residency by the Maryland Institute of Baltimore in 1995. She is a member of the Artists Fellowship and the National Arts Club in New York City. Her paintings are included in the permanent collections of the National Arts Club in NYC, Readers’ Digest in Pleasantville, NY, and Fidelity Company in Boston.