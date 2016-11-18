The 5th Annual Pizza with Santa – compliments of the Marion Police Brotherhood – will be held on Sunday, December 4 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Marion Music Hall, 164 Front Street. Once again, we will be accepting donations to help “fill a cruiser” with new unwrapped toys for The Justice Resources Institute, a local nonprofit organization providing intensive foster care and adoption programs for children and adolescents in our community.

Please register at the Marion Police Department, 550 Mill Street Marion, or email adicarlo@marionma.gov by December 3. For more information, visit the Marion Police Brotherhood’s “Facebook” page.