50th Tri-County Symphonic Band Season

The 2011/2012 concert season, the Tri-County Symphonic Band’s 50th, brings the organization back to its roots with all three former Music Directors returning to the stage. Great music, superb musicians and a wonderfully supportive audience is the right combination for this celebratory year. Please come and share in the “Tri-County experience” that has thrilled audiences for over 50 years.

• December 11, 2011, “Annual Children’s Christmas Concert” – The Tri-County Symphonic Band celebrates the festive holiday season with its annual Children’s Christmas Concert, Sunday, December 11, 2011, 1:30 pm at the Sippican School, 16 Spring St. Marion MA, in the Multi-Purpose Room.

The concert is a wonderful family experience designed for all ages and is free of charge.

The Tri-County Symphonic Band, under the direction of Philip Sanborn, will perform seasonal favorites including “Holiday Emblem”, “O Little Town of Bethlehem”, “Midnight Sleighride”, “March of the Toys” and “Frosty the Snowman”.

A special part of this year’s concert will feature the Sippican School Concert Choir, under the direction of Patricia Richard performing a lovely setting of “Moonlight Sleigh Ride” and a colorful arrangement of “The Christmas Song.”

Also, the youngsters in the audience will enter a drawing with the winners playing the sleigh bells with the Tri-County Symphonic Band in its rendition of Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride”.

The concert will conclude with a “Christmas Sing-a-long” featuring the Sippican School Concert Choir and special guests, followed by a volunteer community band called the “Cottage Street Jam Band”, under the direction of Patricia Richard, leading a march from the Sippican School to Island Wharf to greet Santa as he arrives via “water sleigh”.

• February 5, 2012, “Suites and Sweets” – Former Music Director Daniel Lasdow will conduct a concert of suites and other pieces for concert band. Current Music Director and euphonium player Philip Sanborn will be the featured soloist.

• March 18, 2012, “German Gems” – Original compositions for band by former Music Director George Dietzler will be framed by transcriptions from the German masters. Violinist Jesse Holstein will be the featured soloist.

• June 17, 2012, “Three Generations of Disney” – The 10th Annual Benefit Pops Concert will be held at Tabor Academy, in a grand tent, and highlight the three generations of music from the world of Walt Disney. Ice cream, cupcakes and cappuccino will highlight this festive event.

For more detailed information, please visit: TriCountySymphonicBand.org.