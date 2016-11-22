The holidays are coming. The Mattapoisett Historical Society’s 3rd annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair will be held at the museum (5 Church Street) on Saturday, December 3 from 9:00 am until 12:00 noon. The Fair will offer delightful gifts for all ages and interests. We will have books, totes, cosmetics, art, bookmarks, sea glass, artisanal soap, handmade clothing, local goat cheese and photography as well as a few surprises – items that are just great for stocking stuffers or that special present under the tree. Come by to see us and then head over to the Congregational Church and St. Anthony’s Fair for other gifts and lunch. For more information, please email info@mattapoisetthistoricalsociety.org or call 508-758-2844. It is sure to be a great day for shopping in Mattapoisett.