Get ready to kick off the summer with a fun day of ice cream and bicycle riding in Mattapoisett and surrounding towns when the Mattapoisett Land Trust and the Friends of the Mattapoisett Bike Path hold the 2nd Annual Tour de Crème this year on Sunday, May 21.

Featuring scenic bicycle rides of 11, 19, 25, and 50 miles with two to five stops at participating creameries, this family-friendly event has rides for cyclists of all levels. The creamery tours start from Mattapoisett Town Beach between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm, rain or shine.

They end between 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm at Munro Preserve at the head of Mattapoisett Harbor. Here, by the water, participants will enjoy lobster rolls and hot food, cold beverages, more ice cream, and live music at the post-ride party!

As part of the event, we are asking participants to support a rail-trail connection to Marion and conservation of the Old Hammond Quarry off Mattapoisett Neck Road through voluntary fundraising. Our goal is to raise $10,000.

If cycling is not your thing, you can enjoy the event as a volunteer. You’ll meet fine folks, receive a distinctive T-shirt and are most welcome to join us at the party.

Participation is limited and advance registration is required. The fee is approximately $1 per mile and we offer discounts on the 11- and 19-mile tours for families of up to four.

Registration opens on March 15. Visit our website at www.tourdecreme.org for complete details, route maps, volunteer signup, and registration details.