2nd Annual Octopurr Fest Open House

It’s All About the Animals is hosting a fun-filled afternoon for pet lovers of all ages on October 2 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at the shelter grounds located at 103 Marion Road, Rochester.

“Autumn is a beautiful time of year on the South Coast and offers the ‘purrfect’ opportunity for shelter friends both old and new to visit the facility and meet our feline residents,” says Pam Robinson, shelter founder. “You just might leave with four paws wrapped around your heart.”

This free, family event will feature a large array of gift baskets and raffle items to win, and nearly 20 local vendors with crafts, gourmet pet treats, gifts and services for pets, their human friends, and their homes.

Dozens of beautiful kitty cats, hoping to be adopted into a loving forever home, will serve as goodwill ambassadors and happily greet guests.

Animal control officers and representatives of local shelters will be available to share information about adoptions and answer questions.

“Please come dressed as your favorite character,” Robinson continues, adding that the celebration will also include a children’s costume contest and a pumpkin decorating competition. Guests can bring their own pumpkin or purchase one at the event.

Only friendly, leashed pets are allowed at this event. For more information, e-mail ohnokitty1@gmail.com or call 508-763-2035.