With spring on the horizon, there’s no better time to test the waters and get ready for the 24th annual Buzzards Bay Swim on Saturday, June 24. With nearly 200 swimmers and 20 teams already signed up, the Swim promises to be a fun, philanthropic outdoor event that you won’t want to miss. Swimmers can register now at www.savebuzzardsbay.org/swim.

The Swim draws participants of every age, ability and fitness level, and first-time swimmers are encouraged to register. Swimmers complete a 1.2-mile open water point-to-point course across outer New Bedford Harbor to raise money for clean water in Buzzards Bay. Beginning in the South End of New Bedford and ending at Fort Phoenix Beach State Reservation in Fairhaven, participants are greeted at the finish line with a beach party featuring a pancake breakfast, fresh coffee and pastries, live music, free massages and local beer.

“When I first told people I was swimming the Bay, people said, ‘I could never do that.’” said Rosie Byrnes of New Bedford, a three-time swimmer who first participated in 2013. With a few months of weekly training that first year, Rosie was able to work her way up from swimming just 12 laps in a pool to 44 laps – the equivalent of the Swim’s 1.2-mile distance – by June.

Don’t want to swim solo? Many swimmers recruit friends and form a team to swim across the harbor together. This year, several spirited teams including “Just Keep Swimming,” “#cleanwater,” and “Scollops not Scallops” are registered and training for the Swim. The champion “Salty Seadogs” of Lakeville will be back to defend their Wheeler Cup award for fastest adult team, as will the youth teams from Waltham’s MetroWest Aquatic Club, who won the Quicks Awards for fastest youth teams in 2016.

Prizes are awarded for the top fundraisers and fastest swimmers, both individuals and teams. Swimmers who have participated in the Swim for five, 10, and new this year, 20 years will also receive special participation awards.

All funds raised through the Swim support the Buzzard Bay Coalition’s work to protect clean water in communities across the Buzzards Bay watershed – from Little Compton to Vineyard Sound.

Newcomers “Scenic Swim Team” from Austin, Texas, are already at the top of the fundraising leaderboard, having raised $1,500 so far. Not to be outdone, locals and members of team “ButtersBergers” of Acushnet are attempting to raise $5,000 this year in honor of their fifth Buzzards Bay Swim. Think you can outdo them? Register now at www.savebuzzardsbay.org/swim.

The Buzzards Bay Swim is a Waterkeeper Alliance SPLASH Series Event, presented nationally by Toyota. The SPLASH Series engages local citizens in recreational use of our waterways to celebrate access to clean water. Event sponsors also include Amica Insurance, Anderson Insulation, YMCA Southcoast and Fiber Optic Center.